Symptoms of breast cancer | Magazine

One girl discovered that she had breast cancer after a wedding selfie!

Erin Doyle attended her best friend’s wedding in April last year. Like any bridesmaid, she was quite cheerful, enjoying her drink and being with the bride. There were also “selfies” with a toast with the bride.

A seemingly beautiful day, after 20 minutes it became quite stressful for Erin. After the photo shoot, she felt a “ball” on the outside of her right breast in order to adjust the strapless bra under the satin dress.

“My stomach flipped and I started sweating,” said Erin, who then decided not to tell anyone, so as not to “spoil everyone’s mood.”

“When all the formalities were over, I started thinking about it again,” she said.

By the way, her grandmother also had breast cancer, and she decided to quickly turn to her mother: “She sent a message and said: ‘I found a lump, what should I do?'” she recalls.

“She’s apparently relatively well versed in all of this… and recommended that I see a GP the next day”.

Diagnosis

Fortunately, the results of the scans showed that the breast lump was benign. But she sure did have an ultrasound, which showed the mass was “probably” a fibroadenoma — a benign lump usually found in women in their 20s and 30s. However, a biopsy was recommended.

After a few days, the results showed that the 2.5 cm lump was in fact stage three cancer. It was confirmed that her cancer was hormone positive and “fed” on its estrogen. It was also discovered to be a rare solid papillary carcinoma (SPC) – a slow-growing cancer that is almost always found in older women.

In June of the same year, doctors decided that an operation was needed to remove the growing mass in the breast, which was successfully performed. After that, chemotherapy followed as a regular process of cancer treatment.

