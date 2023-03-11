These are the symptoms of Crohn’s disease…

Izvor: Shutterstock/sebra

More and more people are interested in the symptoms of Crohn’s disease, especially since it is closely related to gut health. In fact, Crohn’s disease is an autoimmune disease and a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that can affect any part of the gastrointestinal tract. Symptoms of this disease can vary depending on the severity and extent of the inflammation, but some of the most common symptoms include:

Abdominal pain that often occurs in the lower right part, then diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite and body weight, fatigue and exhaustion, and there is a feeling of fever. Also, he can call anemia, as well as swelling around the anus, but also skin problems.

In some cases, the symptoms of Crohn’s disease may be mild or may appear in waves. In other cases, symptoms may be severe and require immediate treatment. The exact cause of Crohn’s disease is not fully known, but it is believed that a certain combination of factors can contribute to its development. It most often occurs in young adults between the ages of 15 and 35.

Here are a few factors that are considered important in the development of Crohn’s disease:

Genetics – if you have a close relative with Crohn’s disease, you are more likely to develop the disease.

Weak immunity

Environment – some factors in the environment can play a role, such as smoking, poor diet and stress.

Infections – some infections can increase the risk of developing Crohn’s disease.

Autoimmune disease – Crohn’s disease is considered an autoimmune disease

It is important to note that none of these factors alone cause Crohn’s disease, but rather the disease probably occurs due to a combination of several factors. If you suspect that you have Crohn’s disease, you need to consult a doctor in order to receive an adequate diagnosis and treatment.

It is estimated that about 1.6 million people worldwide suffer from Crohn’s disease, while that number in Serbia, according to the data of the Association of Patients with Crohn’s Disease, is about 10,000. Also, many world celebrities who suffer from Crohn’s disease have spoken publicly and raised awareness about it. Among them are the American actor Michael Williams, as well as the singer Anastasia, who was considered one of the biggest stars in the nineties, and then retired due to illness…

