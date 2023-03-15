Mononucleosis, a seemingly harmless disease, can have lasting consequences, says doctor Ivana Begović Lazarević.

Mononucleosis, or the kissing disease, used to be the rule that it mostly occurs in teenagers, but lately it has become more common in children because it is transmitted through glasses and bottles. Adolescents or young adults are most often affected, and how mononucleosis is treated and whether it can leave lasting consequences, Dr. Ivana Begović Lazarević, epidemiologist of the City Institute for Public Health, explained in the show “150 minutes” on Prva.

“It most often occurs in teenagers, young adults and is related to the first kiss. It is transmitted by a kiss or by using an object that was used by a person who does not necessarily have signs and symptoms of the disease. That’s why we always tell children to drink from their own bottle or glass. It can also appear in kindergartens,” said the doctor and explained how mononucleosis manifests itself:

“Up to 25 percent of people, even more, can have the virus present in the throat, confirmed by a blood test, without having any symptoms. If the viral infection manifests itself clinically, it is usually manifested by the teenager having elevated body temperature, headache, malaise, and the lymph glands can be felt and there is a sore throat. These are all symptoms that can be present differently, weaker or stronger,” explained Dr. Begović Lazarević.

In some cases, dangerous complications can occur, such as rupture of the spleen.

“If the sore throat is pronounced, the tonsils can be covered, it can be very difficult swallowing, the temperature can last ten or more days. The key is to keep calm. It can appear in a certain number of patients enlargement of the liver and spleen, that is very important. Then the most important thing is that you do not play sports after recovery. There is a danger that, until the spleen returns to normal dimensions, rupture occurs, which is a serious complicationsaid the doctor.

The spleen filters the blood and protects against infections, removes old and damaged blood cells from the bloodstream. Upper abdominal pain is the most common symptom of a ruptured spleen. However, after a spleen injury, pain can also be felt on the left chest wall, shoulder. The doctor mentioned that recovery from mononucleosis depends on the person’s immunity, and so on it can last two weeks, and in some cases even several months.

