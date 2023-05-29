Symptoms of morning headache | Magazine

This is what causes morning headaches!

We usually get morning headaches before dawn, although research shows that they can also occur when we wake up. It is believed that about 50 percent of people have a morning headache. It often occurs after a sleepless night, little sleep, when we are under stress. Morning headaches can be affected by food, alcohol, stress and strong light.

Whether you’re prone to migraines, tension headaches, or cluster headaches, you may be able to reduce their frequency by identifying what triggers them. Migrainous headaches occur in the early morning hours, as well as throat pain associated with sleep apnea. According to new research, a sleep disorder can indicate the beginning of a migraine, which can become chronic over time. There are several types of morning headaches divided according to the type of dull, sharp or throbbing pain: migraine, cluster headache, tension headache…

Insomnia occurs as a result of lack of sleep, which is the most common cause of morning headaches. If headaches are frequent, a visit to the doctor is recommended.

Scientific studies have concluded that migraine patients are 2.5 times more likely to become depressed and anxious. Researchers point out that mental health disorders can also lead to insomnia, which increases the risk of morning headaches. Thus, patients who have migraines have a higher possibility of being depressed than people who do not have migraines.

Sleep apnea and snoring can be the cause of morning headaches. Teeth grinding or clenching is known as bruxism. Occurs during the night due to sleep disturbances. Researchers believe that headaches associated with bruxism are the result of jaw disorders. This type of headache localizes the pain near the temples.

Also, headaches in the early morning hours can be the result of muscle strain in the neck. The choice of pillow is important because it should help us to have a comfortable position during sleep, which is important for the spine and neck.

Good sleep, as well as its dynamics, can be disrupted by drugs, especially those used to treat sleep disorders. Headache caused by excessive use of painkillers is also a cause of morning headache. Too much sleep can also cause morning headaches due to disruption of the circadian rhythm and neural pathways in the brain.

