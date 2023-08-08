Symptoms of mouse fever | Magazine

14 cases of mouse fever have been registered in Serbia, and below, find out all about the symptoms!

From the beginning of 2023 until now, 14 patients with hemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome have been registered, of which four cases are from the area of ​​Moravica district, it was confirmed to “Blic” at the Institute for Public Health “Dr. Milan Jovanović Batut”. As they state, the reservoir of the virus is mouse-like rodents where the virus is maintained in natural foci. People become infected by contact with rodents or their excreta, that is, objects contaminated with rodent excrement, including food and water that is not adequately protected.

“The disease is not transmitted from person to person. It mainly occurs in certain categories of people who, due to the nature of their work, are more exposed (foresters, farmers, etc.). After incubation, which lasts from 3 to 45 days, it manifests itself most often in in a mild form with an infectious syndrome similar to the flu and ends with a complete recovery without consequences. In these cases, it is difficult to make a diagnosis because, most often, specific laboratory diagnostics for this disease are not required,” they state from “Batut”.

As they add, in a smaller number of patients, more severe clinical forms are observed high temperature (up to 40 degrees), pain in the lower back, stomach, marked weakness, with hemorrhagic and renal syndrome. They are also common pulmonary manifestations. In severe forms, the lethality ranges up to 10 percent.

Let us remind you that in the territory of the municipality of Ivanjica during this summer there were again cases of very rare infectious diseases. Mouse fever was diagnosed in two patients, and leptospirosis in the third. “There were reported and diagnosed cases of infection with mouse fever and leptospirosis in three middle-aged men who, due to work, spent a long time in the forest during the past period. Their diagnoses were also confirmed in Torlak. The patients were treated in the General Hospital in Čačak, and then they were discharged for home treatment and their clinical picture is stable, they are in good condition“, Dr. Milorad Dramićanin, head of the hygiene-epidemiological service of the Health Center in Ivanjica, told Rina.

