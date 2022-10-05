About 50 experts from around the world gathered in Frascati, just outside of Rome, to discuss reports on the journey of fellow local churches. On October 2, all the participants went to the Vatican to meet the Pope and present the documents of the continental stage to the Pope.

(Vatican News Network)About 50 experts from all over the world met at the John XXIII Center in Frascati to listen, to dialogue, starting from the report of the first phase of the Synod, the consultation phase to the People of God and distinguish. During the 12-day meeting, the experts wrote the continental phase document on this phase. After the meeting, Pope Francis received all the participants privately at the Vatican on October 2, and the meeting was held in an atmosphere of brotherly love.

During the 12-day meeting, experts drafted a document for the second phase of the 2021-2023 fellowship process, the General Secretariat of the Synod of Churches said in a statement. The discussion focused on the 112 reports of the bishops’ conferences around the world, the reports of the Eastern Catholic Church, religious societies, associations and movements of the Church, the ministries of the Holy See, as well as the contributions of individuals to the General Secretariat of the Synod of Churches. The local church has responded like never before at this stage.

The text of the Continental Phase Document, written in both Italian and English, was submitted to the Holy Father after approval by the Fifteenth Standing Committee of the Synod of Bishops. The document will be published in mid-October and sent to all bishops at the same time as feedback to the People of God.

