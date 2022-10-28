Following the launch of the Synod process by Pope Francis in 2021, the Continental Phase Document was published on 27 October, which will serve as the working basis and “frame of reference” for the second phase of the Synod process. The document’s core topics include: the role of women, the inclusion of sexual minorities, the scandal of abuse, the challenge of racism, the tragedies of war and violence, and defending vulnerable lives.

(Vatican News Network)Documents for the Continental Phase of the Synod were made public on 27 October. The document, which is about 45 pages long, features the poor, families, divorced and remarried people, single parents, LGBTQ people, and women who feel “excluded”. In addition, victims of abuse, trafficking and racism, as well as priests, lay priests, lay people, Christians, people far from the Church, have their voices heard. Some want innovation in the priesthood and the role of women, while others “feel uncomfortable with the development of the Vatican II liturgy”. Some live in tormented countries, some survive daily violence and conflict, and some struggle to resist witchcraft and tribalism. In short, this document contains all of humanity, its traumas and fears, its imperfections and aspirations.

This continental phase document will be the basis for the work of the second phase of the Synod process. The Synod process was launched by Pope Francis in October 2021, starting with a consultation with the People of God. It is in this first phase that faithful and non-believers in every diocese of the world are engaged in a process of “listening and discernment”. And the results of various types of meetings, conversations, and new initiatives, both online and offline, are collected in local church reports and presented to the church conference secretariat. Now it’s all contained in one document, the Continental Phase Document.

The conference secretariat explained that the continental phase document, written in both English and Italian, “is intended to allow the local churches to talk to each other and to the universal church”. This document is not a summary, nor a doctrinal document, nor a mere record of local experiences, nor is it a “sociological analysis or a roadmap with goals.” This “working document seeks to give the People of God a voice to express their opinions, questions and different views”. Experts met in Frascati, Rome, Italy in late September and early October to draft the document. Given that the third and final phase of the bishops’ process, the ecumenical phase, will be held in Rome in October 2023 and will be held again in 2024, as announced by the Pope recently, experts say it is A “frame of reference” for local churches and local bishops’ conferences.

In detail, the document shows “a series of tensions” that have emerged in the Synod process: tension is nothing to be afraid of, but should be articulated, “use it well as a source of strength and not let it be It becomes the force of destruction”. The first priority is to listen, to be open to acceptance, and the first to be accepted is a desire to fully integrate. In fact, one of the key concepts of this document is that “no one is left out”.

