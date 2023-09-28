Synod, from event to process

The Synod on synodality – which takes place in Rome from 4 to 29 October – is an opportunity to relaunch the protagonism of every believer, creating dialogue and discovering that all Churches must give and receive. The reflection of the Federation of Italian missionary magazines (Fesmi)

Pope Francis, in his speech for the 50th anniversary of the institution of the Synod (17 October 2015), relaunched the image of the Church as “synodal and missionary”. In Latin America he himself experienced the Synod not only and not so much as a special event, but as a process that affects the whole Church, as the people of God listening to the sense of faith of all the baptized in their various ministries. A true synodality understood as “the path that God expects from the Church of the third millennium” opens up the Church to the world, increases its credibility, reinvigorates its missionary enthusiasm and becomes a spokesperson for the poor and a critical voice in the face of those structures of sin that still prevent people from seeing their rights to live with dignity recognised, respected and promoted. Taking up in this the words with which Francis concluded his speech: «A synodal Church is like a banner raised among the nations (cfr. Is 11,12) in a world that – while calling for participation, solidarity and transparency in the administration of public affairs – often hands the fate of entire populations into the greedy hands of small groups of power”.

As a Church that “walks together” with peoples, participating in the travails of history, we still cultivate the dream that societies are built on justice and brotherhood, generating a world more worthy of living in for generations to come. Pope Francis considers synodality as constitutive of the life and action of the Church. In this vision, the Synod on synodality becomes a privileged opportunity to rediscover the discipleship of every believer, creating dialogue with everyone and discovering that all Churches must give and receive, overcoming the historical experience of those who send missionaries and aid and those who only receive . One of the truest experiences of the missionary life we ​​have lived is the training of collaborators to help local communities grow. Walking together in life, in prayer, in catechesis, catechists and local animators train and transform missionaries, teaching them to love people in concrete terms, to use a more essential language to reach people’s hearts.

Looking at the missionary world, the Synod also becomes a challenge to de-clericalize the Church, especially in Christian communities of ancient origin, allowing each baptized person to rediscover the gifts that the Spirit bestows for common sharing, overcoming the still present tendency of ” all-round priests”. As for the young Churches, also tempted by the clericalism inherent in the training process in too many seminaries, the Synod can avoid the risk of the consolidation of a traditional model of priesthood that ignores the beauty, the novelty, the creativity of a poor and participatory evangelization, where lay people and non-ordained ministers perform services that enrich the entire community. An authentic synodality will also help the Churches of the South of the world, especially those richest in faithful, where priestly and religious vocations abound, to resist the temptation of grandeur, of well-being, of giving priority to works and money. Synodality, therefore, as an opportune time to convert to a new but ancient method of living the Church and evangelizing. In a style less concerned with drawing up documents and instead oriented towards promoting an authentic and fully lived Christian life. From this perspective, synodality does not end in the celebration of occasional assemblies, however special, but from an “occasional fact” it becomes a lived path: from event to process.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

