Synod of Bishops Addresses Women’s Role, Protection of Minors, and Prays for Peace

Topics of Synod of Bishops Announced, Prayers for Peace Held in Vatican

VATICAN CITY – The Synod of Bishops held a briefing in the Vatican Press Room on October 21, where topics such as the role of women and the protection of minors and vulnerable groups were discussed. The announcement was made ahead of an evening prayer for peace that took place in St. Peter’s Square.

During the briefing, Paolo Ruffini, Prefect of the Dicastery for Communications and Chairman of the Information Committee of the Synod of Bishops, highlighted the importance of the evening’s Rosary recitation, stating that it was dedicated to the spirit of the Synod, particularly for peace.

The 15th conference of the Synod of Bishops took place on October 20 and featured powerful testimonies from areas of conflict and suffering, including the Middle East, Ukraine, and the Amazon. On October 21, 35 groups submitted reports on Part B3 of the “Working Document” to the church conference secretariat.

Ruffini addressed the issue of decision-making and shared responsibility in his speech at the conference, emphasizing the importance of cooperation with power and the necessity of authority. He also stressed the need to listen to everyone, including those who feel marginalized by the Church, such as immigrants of other religions, the poor, the discriminated against, the disabled, and indigenous peoples.

The Synod also discussed the significance of maintaining communion with the Pope, as those who do not do so are seen as “injuring the Mystical Body of Christ.” Ruffini emphasized that communion is a powerful message that can counter the polarization, xenophobia, and war in the world.

Sheila Pires, Secretary of the Information Committee, mentioned that the role of women and female consecrated persons was also discussed at the meeting. The possibility of giving them a voice in decision-making was highlighted, alongside the focus on combating clericalism and establishing appropriate structures to address violations.

The Synod also addressed the mission of the Church in the digital age, recognizing that digital platforms are not virtual but impact people’s real lives. The Church’s mission to serve the poor was reaffirmed as a common thread in the speeches at the Assembly.

Several Synod participants, including Cardinal Pedro Ricardo Barreto Jimeno, Archbishop of Huancayo, Peru, Bishop Franz-Josef Overbeck of Essen, Germany, Bishop Jean-Marc Eychenne of the Diocese of Grenoble, France, and Sister Maria Nirmalini, General President of the Carmelite Apostolic Sisters of India, shared their experiences and insights during the briefing.

For more information, visit www.vaticannews.cn.

