by blogsicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

Syracuse, solidarity starts on GoFundMe for those who have lost their homes or businesses due to fires. Thousands of euros raised After the fires that recently hit the Syracuse area, online solidarity has started to help those who have suffered major damage from the flames. In fact, many are…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Syracuse, solidarity starts on GoFundMe for those who have lost their homes or businesses due to the fires. Thousands of euros collected appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

