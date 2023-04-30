Syria, Erdogan: “The alleged leader of Daesh has been neutralized”

“The alleged leader of Daesh (Isis, ndr), nome in codice Abu Hussein al-Qurachiwas neutralized in an operation conducted by the Turkish secret services in Syria”. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. On November 30, the death of its previous leader, Abu Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurachi, was announced, without specifying the circumstances.

Turkish intelligence and Turkish-backed local military police cordoned off an area near the town of Jindires in northwestern Afrin region on Saturday, according to an AFP correspondent in northern Syria.

Residents said the operation targeted an abandoned farmhouse that had been used as an Islamic school. US helicopters targeted an EI leader in northern Syria in mid-April who was planning attacks in Europe and the Middle East and who was “probably” killed, the US military said.