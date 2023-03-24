Home World Syria, Iranian drone strikes a base with US contractors: one dead and 6 injured. And Washington attacks the pro-Tehran militiamen: 11 victims
World

Syria, Iranian drone strikes a base with US contractors: one dead and 6 injured. And Washington attacks the pro-Tehran militiamen: 11 victims

by admin
Syria, Iranian drone strikes a base with US contractors: one dead and 6 injured. And Washington attacks the pro-Tehran militiamen: 11 victims

Iran e United States attack each other on Syrian soil. A raid accomplished by a drone kamikaze Of Teheran he launched himself against a military base in the night Hasakahin the north-east, not far from the border withIraqkilling a contractor americano and wounding six other Americans. The response from the military was immediate Washington who conducted a series of air raids in the northeast killing 11 militiamen linked to pro-Iran Shiite groups operating in the country.

A US contractor was killed and five US service personnel and another mercenary were injured after a kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle struck a maintenance facility at a coalition base near Hasakah in northeastern Syria. , said the Department of Defense of Washington in a note. As a result, a series of air strikes it was launched in the night in Syria by US forces which led to the killing of 11 militiamen loyal to Tehran. “Under the direction of the president BidenI have authorized US Central Command forces to conduct precision airstrikes in eastern Syria tonight against facilities used by groups affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC),” said the defense secretary Lloyd Austin. “The air strikes were conducted in response to today’s attack, as well as a series of recent attacks on coalition forces in Syria by IRGC-affiliated groups – continued Austin – As President Biden has made clear, we will take all necessary measures to defend our people and we will always respond at a time and place of our choice. No group will strike our troops with impunity.”

Tension in the country is also high in the east, in the region of Deir Ezzor, where numerous oil wells are located. Pro-Iranian Shiite Iraqi militias have targeted a extraction plant near a US military base, as reported by the National Observatory for Human Rights in Syria.

See also  A SkyUp flight from Madeira to Kiev forced to land in Chisinau. The insurer does not cover the Ukrainian route

Previous Article

France, clashes between protesters and police: 149 officers injured, over 170 detained. More than 1 million protest against the pension reform

Next article

“The underwater drone that can generate a radioactive tsunami”: North Korea announces new tests in the Sea of ​​Japan

next

You may also like

Pension reform: in France, towards a decisive turning...

Gigi Becali may end up in prison again

AIGC was involved in a political storm after...

24 years since the bombing of the General...

Mina Milutinović with a pregnant belly | Entertainment

Ukraine, the video of the attack with three...

Rahul Gandhi, one of India’s opposition leaders, was...

North Korea tests new underwater nuclear attack drone

Unknown Mortal Orchestra, review of their album V...

Pension reform, in France as in Italy the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy