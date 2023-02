Listen to the audio version of the article

At least 11 people, mostly civilians, were killed on Feb. 11 in an attack attributed to ISIS in central Syria, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

An ISIS group “attacked about 75 people on Saturday as they were picking truffles in the Palmyra area in the eastern countryside of Homs,” said the UK-based NGO.

The attack killed “10 civilians, including a woman, and a member of the (Syrian) regime forces,” he stressed, adding that other people are missing.