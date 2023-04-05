Home World Syria, Isis leader responsible for attacks in Europe killed by an American raid
Syria, Isis leader responsible for attacks in Europe killed by an American raid

Syria, Isis leader responsible for attacks in Europe killed by an American raid

“He had arrived in the area of Idlib for ten days. He was controlled by United States. They killed him when he got out of hers dwelling and walked while talking on the phone.” Rami Abderrahmandirector ofSyrian Observatory for Human Rightsspeaking on pan-Arab TV al Arabiyaexplained the dynamics which led to death Khaled Aydd Ahmad al-JabouriISIS leader who was responsible for the attacks in Europakilled by a US raid in Syria. The news was given by the US Central Command (Centcom)according to which his disappearance will “temporarily” deprive the self-proclaimed Islamic state of the “ability to organize attacks abroad”. The Observatory, which makes use of a dense network of informants on the ground, adds that it was from Iraqi origins and lived for years in the eastern Syrian region of Dayr less Difficult. From 2019 to today, most of ISIS’s leading figures have been killed by US air strikes always in the northwestern region of Idlib: in territories under strong Turkish influence and far from the eastern Syrian regions where Isis operates. The general Michael Kurill, head of Centcom in the area, confirmed the man’s death and explained that “the Islamic State still represents a danger to the region. The group was able to carry out operations in the region and wanted to operate outside the Middle East”. There were no civilian casualties or injuries in the operation, the army said.

