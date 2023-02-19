Home World Syria, Israeli air attack on Damascus: at least 3 dead and 15 wounded
Syria, Israeli air attack on Damascus: at least 3 dead and 15 wounded

Syria, Israeli air attack on Damascus: at least 3 dead and 15 wounded

At least 3 dead and 15 injured would be the toll of an Israeli airstrike in various points of Damascus in Syria. According to the Syrian agency Sana, which raises the death toll to 5, Israeli forces carried out an air attack with missiles from the Syrian Golan region hitting the city of Damascus, including residential districts.
Syrian television showed images of collapsed buildings and reported that Iranian militia headquarters in Damascus had been hit, calling the airstrike the most intense since the beginning of the year. So far, Israeli military authorities have not commented on the attack.

