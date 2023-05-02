Home » Syria: Israeli attack on Aleppo, one victim and airport out of action
World

Syria: Israeli attack on Aleppo, one victim and airport out of action

Israeli forces shelled Syria’s northern province of Aleppo, killing one soldier and wounding seven. The bombing put the area’s international airport out of action, state media reported. “At around 11:35 pm the Israeli enemy carried out an airstrike with several missiles on Aleppo International Airport and several sites near Aleppo,” state news agency Sana reported, citing a military source. “A soldier was killed and seven people were injured, including two civilians”, it continues, referring to “material losses” and that “Aleppo airport is out of order”. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported “several explosions in the area of ​​Aleppo international airport and Nayrab military air base in Aleppo province, which caused a fire in an ammunition depot”.

