Israel has carried out a rocket attack on the international airport of Damascus, putting it out of service. Two soldiers were killed. This was reported by the Syrian state news agency A lot, citing a military source. At around 2 am local time (midnight in Italy) Israel carried out an airstrike with “missile launches, hitting Damascus International Airport and its surroundings,” the military source told A lot. The attack caused “the death of two soldiers… and the airport is out of service”.