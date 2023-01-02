Israel has carried out a rocket attack on the international airport of Damascus, putting it out of service. Two soldiers were killed. This was reported by the Syrian state news agency A lot, citing a military source. At around 2 am local time (midnight in Italy) Israel carried out an airstrike with “missile launches, hitting Damascus International Airport and its surroundings,” the military source told A lot. The attack caused “the death of two soldiers… and the airport is out of service”.
See also The UK is considering sending soldiers to Ukraine's neighboring countries in the event of a Russian attack