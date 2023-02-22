Her uncle changed her name to Afraa: an international solidarity competition had started for the little girl

The little girl’s image went around the world Aya (word meaning ‘miracle’ in Arabic), born under the rubble of the earthquake in Syria: the mother gave birth to her during the earthquake and she died, while she survived. The little girl left the hospital and was adopted by her paternal aunt’s family. She was given a new name, Afraa, in honor of his deceased mother. Afraa is now staying with his uncle, Khalil al-Sawadi, who lives with relatives in the northern Syrian town of Jinderis, after his house was also destroyed in the earthquake. To adopt the little one had left one international solidarity contest but the family preferred have her with me (LaPresse)