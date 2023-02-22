Home World Syria, little Aya born in the rubble adopted by family members – Corriere TV
World

Syria, little Aya born in the rubble adopted by family members – Corriere TV

by admin
Syria, little Aya born in the rubble adopted by family members – Corriere TV

Her uncle changed her name to Afraa: an international solidarity competition had started for the little girl

The little girl’s image went around the world Aya (word meaning ‘miracle’ in Arabic), born under the rubble of the earthquake in Syria: the mother gave birth to her during the earthquake and she died, while she survived. The little girl left the hospital and was adopted by her paternal aunt’s family. She was given a new name, Afraa, in honor of his deceased mother. Afraa is now staying with his uncle, Khalil al-Sawadi, who lives with relatives in the northern Syrian town of Jinderis, after his house was also destroyed in the earthquake. To adopt the little one had left one international solidarity contest but the family preferred have her with me (LaPresse)

February 21, 2023 – Updated February 21, 2023, 1:56 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  Sri Lankan President Declares Public Emergency - Shangbao Indonesia

You may also like

People “boia” – world operation

Codeine stage their first concerts in a decade

Senida before plastic surgery | Entertainment

Harry and Meghan now want to sue a...

Those alligators walking in the parks of New...

Smoke bombs, 10-hour train ride… US media reveals...

Charges against actor Alec Baldwin over death of...

Marko Jagodić Kuridža on the Serbian national team...

Ukraine, political scientist Bremmer: “It’s a US-NATO proxy...

winter on standby. Temperatures up to +18°C!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy