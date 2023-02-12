Home World Syria, live extracts from the rubble in Al Dana – Corriere TV
In a video released by the opposition of the Syrian Civil Defence, which controls some areas of Syria, the rescuers of the ‘White Helmets’ extract living men from the rubble in Al Dana, after the earthquake. The north of the country was hit by a strong quake on Monday. The dead between Turkey and Syria are at least 4,800 (LaPresse)

Feb 7, 2023 – Updated Feb 7, 2023, 1:10pm

