Home World Syria: Many still without help in Aleppo – Vatican News
World

Syria: Many still without help in Aleppo – Vatican News

by admin

About 8,000 people in Aleppo were left homeless after the February 6 earthquake in Syria. A camp run by the Jesuit Refugee Service took them in. Father Duaud is one of the priests who help those in need.

(Vatican News Network)In Aleppo, Syria, homes destabilized by bombing collapsed in a powerful earthquake on February 6, damaging many structures and forcing residents to leave their homes. In addition to those displaced by the 12-year war, those displaced by the earthquake are now added. In Aleppo, home to 2 million inhabitants, Christian churches have mobilized to provide aid to those who have nothing and face daily difficulties in obtaining water and food.

The friars, among them the Jesuit Fr. Michel Daoud, help these tried and tested people. He and his fellow brothers provide daily assistance to some 8,000 displaced people in a camp. The camp is run by the Jesuit Refugee Service. Fr. Duaod told this news website about the current situation in Syria, how the homeless people live after the earthquake, and how the Church helps them.

Regarding the current situation in Aleppo after the earthquake, Fr Duaod said that the earthquake has added some difficulties. People are scared, they spend the night in churches, mosques and cars. “There are cracks in the walls of many houses. Some people don’t have the courage to live there, so they find accommodation elsewhere, with parents, cousins ​​and uncles. Another day of shaking, it could really make things difficult for them.” “We Jesuits try to help care for the displaced in the camps, by giving food parcels, to assist those who live there. Obviously, this is local assistance, we help seven or eight thousand people. But for Al In this metropolis of about 2 million inhabitants, there are still many people who do not receive any assistance.”

See also  Trump, what he is accused of and the effects on his race for the nomination

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn

You may also like

Three rockets fired from Syria towards Israel

Water polo, Telimar surrenders to the champions of...

Assault on the nuclear power plant: so in...

Fixed NBA game Dallas deliberately lost to Chicago...

Željezničar – Tuzla siti 0:1 | Sport

building surrounded, the man hands himself over to...

Napoli returns to victory, mockery of Inter. Milan...

Krunoslav Rendulić praises Nemanj Bilbi | Sport

Darko Lazić left the hospital Fun

Clash between a truck and two cars in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy