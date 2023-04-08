About 8,000 people in Aleppo were left homeless after the February 6 earthquake in Syria. A camp run by the Jesuit Refugee Service took them in. Father Duaud is one of the priests who help those in need.

(Vatican News Network)In Aleppo, Syria, homes destabilized by bombing collapsed in a powerful earthquake on February 6, damaging many structures and forcing residents to leave their homes. In addition to those displaced by the 12-year war, those displaced by the earthquake are now added. In Aleppo, home to 2 million inhabitants, Christian churches have mobilized to provide aid to those who have nothing and face daily difficulties in obtaining water and food.

The friars, among them the Jesuit Fr. Michel Daoud, help these tried and tested people. He and his fellow brothers provide daily assistance to some 8,000 displaced people in a camp. The camp is run by the Jesuit Refugee Service. Fr. Duaod told this news website about the current situation in Syria, how the homeless people live after the earthquake, and how the Church helps them.

Regarding the current situation in Aleppo after the earthquake, Fr Duaod said that the earthquake has added some difficulties. People are scared, they spend the night in churches, mosques and cars. “There are cracks in the walls of many houses. Some people don’t have the courage to live there, so they find accommodation elsewhere, with parents, cousins ​​and uncles. Another day of shaking, it could really make things difficult for them.” “We Jesuits try to help care for the displaced in the camps, by giving food parcels, to assist those who live there. Obviously, this is local assistance, we help seven or eight thousand people. But for Al In this metropolis of about 2 million inhabitants, there are still many people who do not receive any assistance.”

