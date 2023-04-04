When they stepped off the Syrian-flagged plane in mid-March on the Abu Dhabi runway, the message to the world was immediately clear: the Assads are back. A dark suit for him, a white trouser suit for her, the Syrian president and his wife were on their first official trip abroad together since the beginning of the revolt in Syria in 2011.

Since then the leader had left his country only to go to Moscow to thank the man who with his military intervention had allowed him to stay in power, Vladimir Putin. For her part, the wife (won a battle against cancer fought under the eyes of the cameras, with her husband by her side) had dedicated herself to the role of “mother of the nation”, consoling widows, orphans and in recent weeks, relatives of the victims of the earthquake that rocked Syria and Turkey in February. But in recent months everything has changed for the couple.

For some time now, the flow of diplomatic flights from Damascus has intensified: a few days before the United Arab Emirates, Assad (without his wife) had been in Oman. After him, since him had been his foreign minister Faisal Mekdadbound for Cairo for the first meeting with the counterpart Sameh Shoukry in ten years. And in the coming days – as three sources assured the agency Reuters – the Saudi foreign minister will arrive Faisal bin Farhan to deliver the invitation to the president to take part in the Arab League summit to be held in Riyadh on May 19: the official return of Syria in the assembly of 22 countries in the region from which it was expelled in 2011 for the brutal treatment reserved for demonstrators who had taken to the streets to demand democracy and rights. More than 500,000 people have died in the civil war, 12 million Syrians – out of 21 million inhabitants – have been displaced, thousands of opponents remain detained in the regime’s prisons.

Assad’s return is the result of a regional realignment culminating in the agreement signed in Beijing by which Saudi Arabia and Iran ended years of hostility: an attempt to defuse the most acute of crises, which pushed the Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman to seek peace even in the two scenarios in which Riyadh and Tehran have faced each other at a distance, Yemen and precisely Syria. The rapprochement process was speeded up by the earthquake, which prompted the Arab countries to send aid to that Damascus with which they had cut ties.

The earthquake not only pushed Assad onto the scene, but also his wife: 47 years old, born in London to an Alawite family, Asma, a former JP Morgan investment banking expert, has concentrated unprecedented power in her hands in recent years. coming to control all the centers of the ruined Syrian war economy: first of all that of humanitarian aid. Already important before the February catastrophe, fundamental today.

An investigation published on Sunday by Financial Times explains – through 18 sources close to the regime – how the First Lady holds some of the most profitable businesses in Syria: not only are international agencies and the United Nations forced to distribute aid to the population only in agreement with the NGO she founded. But her family and her loyalists control two important sectors such as communications and finance. And again: they direct the restricted economic council, charged by the president with directing national economic policy.

It is a power built over the years that of the First Lady who over time has pushed aside one after the other all the businessmen Assad had counted on in the first years of government and his own family members. The most famous exclusion was that of Rami Makhloufcousin of the president, for a long time the undisputed lord of the national economy, placed under house arrest a few years ago.

Asma al Assad’s role is very clear to the United States, which has subjected it to sanctions for years. It is no coincidence that Washington is among the countries that oppose the normalization of relations between Damascus and the rest of the Arab world. But this probably won’t be enough: trips for couples like the one to Abu Dhabi will be repeated in the coming months.