DAMASCUS – The Syrian president Bashar al-Assad in the last few hours he has ruled out any kind of thaw in political and diplomatic relations with the president’s Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan until Ankara renounces the military occupation of part of Syrian territory and stops supporting terrorist groups.

This was learned from a note by the Syrian government agency Sana, which refers to a meeting in Damascus between Assad and Alexander Lavrentiev, special envoy of the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

