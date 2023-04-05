Nadine, a young woman engaged with the parish in support of those who lost everything in the earthquake of February 6, speaks from Aleppo: “The damage is not only in the buildings, but inside the people”. Sister Jihane from Damascus: “We have nothing, but we open the doors”

Two months have passed, but Nadine remembers it as if it were yesterday when the earth shook in Aleppo and suddenly, once again, her life was turned upside down. “If I think about it, it seems like a bad dream,” she says. “The first jolt woke me up with a start and I thought: ‘It’s the end’. Then I ran out of my room and into the street, where people were screaming in panic.’ Nadine Khoudary knows fear well. She was born 31 years ago in what was the Syrian economic capital, she was very young when the conflict affected her daily life as a student and volunteer in the Latin parish of the city, managed by the Franciscan friars in the Al Azizieh district.

“In the summer of 2012, the first rumors of the occupation of some areas of Aleppo by various armed groups arrived,” he recalls. “Then, in a few days, the city was split in two and we were drawn into war.” The battle at the foot of the ancient citadel would have raged for more than four years and would have cost at least 31 thousand dead, the almost total destruction of the buildings, the zeroing of the economic and productive fabric, of the health and school system. «Our daily life was still conditioned by the consequences of the war: lack of food, lack of electricity and heating…. every day with the thought of how to survive. And then, on February 6, the earthquake hit.”

If the young woman and her family were saved, there are many acquaintances who, unfortunately, were trapped under the rubble. “In particular, we are all heartbroken by the loss of Abouna Imad Daher, a Melkite Catholic priest who was an extraordinary point of reference for us.” The community, however, could not let shock and suffering take over: “The material needs were too many!”, confirms Nadine, who works as a specialized child and adolescent psychologist, as well as being a scout guide , educator and catechist.

«Immediately after the earthquake, the Franciscan church opened its doors to those who had been left homeless, Christians and Muslims, supplying food, blankets, clothes… For a couple of years in the parish we already had a kitchen that normally offers 1,200 meals per day for the poor: today, with the help of many volunteers, we have reached about five thousand meals. And all the churches in the city are making the same effort.” Young people are in the front row: «With our group, about thirty people, we try to bring support to the people, keeping a smile despite the fear and pain. Even if many of my peers try to emigrate, I think my place is here: there is a lot to do! Now I’m putting to use what I learned in a post-trauma psychological support course: the damage is not only in buildings, but also inside people, especially children”.

To heal the wounds of the soul, the parish organizes community prayers but also convivial moments enlivened by songs, to the sound of the guitar. “This Easter will be particularly hard, but we Christians believe in life, ours is the God of life, of joy, of love,” says Nadine. «So we will celebrate Mass together and, if possible, we will organize some simple initiative to give some relief to families. It’s true, we miss everything, but we remain convinced that, after the darkness we are going through, we too, like Jesus, will rise again”.

Instead, it will be a welcoming Easter for Sister Jihane Atallah, director of the largest Christian school in Damascus, founded a century ago but moved only a year ago to the large spaces made available by the Patriarchate in the Jaramana district, a south-eastern suburb of the capital . “Because of the war, in recent years we had to leave our headquarters in Mleiha and also many of our 2,500 students to take refuge in the Bab Charqi area: today there are 1,500 students, Catholics and Muslims”, says the religious of Santa Jeanne Antide originally from southern Syria. The conflict in recent years has heavily influenced the work of the Sisters of Charity in the capital: two Syrians, one Egyptian and one Lebanese, three of whom work in the school “while one is permanently dedicated to social service to meet the needs caused by the violence prolonged: poverty, unemployment, psychological trauma”.

Yet, when the tragedy of the double earthquake hit the north of the country, the nuns and local families did not want to give up doing their part to alleviate the suffering of those who were even worse off than them. “We immediately mobilized to collect and send first aid clothing and material to the displaced”, says Sister Jihane, underlining the contribution offered by “many people who, just like the widow in the Gospel, shared their minimal material resources”. Not only. «Faced with the tragedy of those who had lost everything, my sisters and I wondered what else we could have done. And we thought about the still empty spaces of our new school: why not make them available for some families left homeless?».

Thus began the preparation of the premises, once again with the support of many friends of the neighbourhood: «The group of university students linked to the Thouret Foundation helped us to buy mattresses, food, to prepare the rooms and toilets, while the mothers made themselves available to sew the sheets and cook ».

When the first displaced people arrived from Latakia, severely hit by the earthquake – exhausted and in shock, with frightened children in tow – the Jaramana school opened its doors, as did the convent in the city center and the parishes. “With Christians we also organize moments of prayer by candlelight and every evening in church there is a simple Lenten vigil, which here is in the Greek-Catholic rite”, says Sister Jihane. “In this moment of pain, in the face of death that seems to have the upper hand, our mission as religious is even more important: it is hard, but we try to be signs of hope for our people”.

HOW TO HELP

The PIME Foundation has activated a fundraiser for the populations affected by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria. The offers support the commitment of two realities: in Turkey, Caritas of the Apostolic Vicariate of Anatolia, in Syria, the Friars Minor of the Custody of the Holy Land. You can donate on the site centropime.org or with postal current account no. 39208202 made payable to the Pime Foundation, indicating the reason “Earthquake emergency Türkiye and Syria – S147”.