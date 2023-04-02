Home World Syria, soldiers injured in airstrike attributed to Israel
Syria, soldiers injured in airstrike attributed to Israel

Five soldiers wounded in Syria in an attack which Damsco attributes to Israel. Israeli missiles reportedly hit several sites in Homs province, Syrian state media reported. The air defenses intercepted the missiles and shot down some of them, reports the SANA agency. The attack allegedly targeted Syrian military sites and those of Iran-linked militias, including a research facility. There has been no statement from Israel.

