Syria was readmitted to the Arab League

On Sunday the Arab League – an international political organization that brings together the countries of North Africa and those of the Arabian Peninsula – decided to readmit Syria, which had been suspended 12 years ago due to the violent repression carried out by the Syrian government against the protesters and opponents of President Bashar al Assad’s regime.

The suspension was decided in November 2011, after many months of protests against Assad had taken place in the country, which soon led to the start of a still ongoing civil war, which has caused more than half a million of dead and more than 20 million displaced.

The decision to readmit Syria into the Arab League was preceded by months of negotiations, in which most of the other member countries of the organization have begun to re-establish diplomatic relations with the Syrian government. Talks intensified especially after the very serious earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria in early February, with the aim of helping the country’s reconstruction process and speeding up the arrival of humanitarian aid.

Among the countries of the organization that have pushed for the reintegration of Syria was Saudi Arabia, despite having in the past provided arms and funding to rebels fighting against Assad in Syria: in April, for the first time in 10 years , a representative of the Saudi government had visited Syria, and on that occasion the reopening of each other’s embassies and the resumption of flights between the two countries was also announced. One of the countries that is among those most opposed to a normalization of relations with Syria is Qatar, which on Sunday did not even send a representative to the meeting of the Arab League in Cairo, Egypt.