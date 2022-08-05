Home World Syrian Ambassador to China: Condemns the US for interfering in other countries’ internal affairs and undermining other countries’ sovereignty – yqqlm
Syrian Ambassador to China: Condemns the US for interfering in other countries’ internal affairs and undermining the sovereignty of other countries

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-08-05 22:12

CCTV News Client News In response to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, Syrian Ambassador to China Mohammad Hassaneh Haddam severely condemned the relevant actions of the United States in an interview with reporters, and supported China to take all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Syrian Ambassador to China Mohammad Hassaneh Haddam: Syria condemns the US for interfering in other countries’ internal affairs and undermining the sovereignty of other countries. Its actions violated international law. Syria adheres to the one-China principle and supports China in taking all necessary measures to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

While on the stage, Pelosi also met with the so-called “human rights and democracy” elements. In response, Mohammad Hassaneh Haddam said that on the issue of democracy, no one and no country can educate China, and China‘s human rights cause has achieved great success. Huge development has been achieved, and the world has seen it. The US has no reason to blame others, but should pay attention to its own human rights issues.

Syrian Ambassador to China Mohammad Hassaneh Haddam: The United States is downright hypocrisy and double standard, and the United States has always politicized human rights issues. America has enough of its own problems, and they have no reason to blame others. At the same time, Syria calls on the United States to abandon hegemonism and handle Sino-US relations in accordance with the principle of peaceful coexistence. Any actions that undermine the sovereignty of other countries will fail.

