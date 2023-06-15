Home » Syria’s hot front: American fighter jets challenge Russia
Syria’s hot front: American fighter jets challenge Russia

Another front of tension between Russia and the United States becomes very hot: the skies of Syria. After a new challenge from Moscow’s jets, yesterday the Pentagon decided to urgently transfer a squadron of its most powerful fighters to the Middle East: the F22 Raptors. A move that shows the American determination not to give space in the confrontation with the Kremlin but which at the same time widens the crisis situations on the planet as never seen before, not even in the darkest moments of the Cold War.

