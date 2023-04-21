Syriza MEP Alexis Georgoulis accused of rape: he risks a ten-year sentence

One month before the general elections Greece and a few days after the release of the former Vice-President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, another legal case involves a Greek MEP. The 48-year-old and well-known actor Alexis Georgoulis, elected with Syriza, was accused of rape and bodily harm. The case dates back to three years agoas the complainant, Eleni, wrote on social media ChronopoulouPasok official and former employee of the European Parliament: “The time has come for the feeling of shame and guilt not to weigh on the victims, but on the perpetrators of similar incidents and on those who tolerate them”.

“Unfortunately we live in difficult and dangerous times – Georgoulis defended himself – dFaced with this false and offensive attack, probably not by chance made a few days before the national elections, I intend to fight my battle for justice, truth and rehabilitation of my name”. “It is a pity that Syriza officials, who claim to be human rights defenders, leak names without respecting the criminal procedure – attacks the socialist party Pasok in an official note – It is necessary for everyone to show the same discretion and seriousness with which the victim has been handling the case for so long, strictly observing the secrecy of the process”. “I know this girl. I know her very well. She is the daughter of a colleague and a colleague herself. She is an educated, hard-working, respected girl in Brussels – Eliza Vosenberg, Greek MEP from Nea Dimokratia, told Greek radio – she didn’t tell me anything. But I learned from a relative of hers that she had suffered such a stroke, and so severe were the strokes she suffered that for more than six months she was unable to see or speak to anyone, because she feared the repercussions on her parents, which he wanted to protect ”.

Georgoulis, sospeso da Syrizawas informed a week ago by the Office of the President of the European Parliament of the request from Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office to waive his parliamentary immunity. The day after her alleged rape, the woman went to file a complaint at the police station and hospital saying she had been beaten. In that complaint, however, you did not immediately name the MEP: in your second statement, four months later, you did. Her name has been leaked in recent days. In Belgium the penalty for rape ranges from 5 to 10 years in prison, while for serious bodily harm up to 3 years. In the event that a criminal case is initiated against the MEP, the same procedure will be followed as against Eva Kaili. A decision will be made on her preventive detention and if so, she will go through a pre-trial council on a monthly basis.

The case is obviously also political, given that it not only follows the Qatargate scandal involving the former vice president of the European Parliament, Eva Kailibut emerges a month after the general elections in Greece characterized by a series of political and social turmoil born after the tragic train accident in Tempe on 28 February which caused the death of 57 people, mostly students, who were returning home after the Katarideftera holiday, the eve of Lent. The Predator case had previously broken out, born of the revelations of the Documento newspaper, close to Syriza, according to which 33 people between MPs, ministers and businessmen had been illegally intercepted through one spyware.

Twitter: @FDepalo

Image of GUE/NGL – F70A9801 – CC BY-SA 2.0