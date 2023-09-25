Home » Syriza, the most beautiful European left has become the most shameful
Syriza, the most beautiful European left has become the most shameful

The most beautiful European left has become the most shameful. Syriza, made with the sacrifice and pride of thousands of Greek men and women, with the devotion and courage of fearless leaders, it ended up in the pocket of an entrepreneur came from overseas to master it.

The head of the Italian party, Renzi, ended up at the court of a Bedouin sheikh. To ours Tsipraswho had fought with his heart and soul for the left, suffered a worse fate: year after year, by changing his name, symbol and flags, applauded by obedient faithful, he brought catastrophe to the party he loved more than himself same.

A very hard lesson for all of us: the fault lies not with the boss – who without realizing it has turned into king – but with all of us who didn’t warn him, who let him do it.

In this most bitter moment, we pay homage to the Greek soul, for better or for worse, by Alexis Tispras: we will forget his mistakes, but not his courage when he raised the flag. As for us, let’s raise this flag, few or many, without compromises, without fear: the road is long, but we are Greeks.

