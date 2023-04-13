Home World Szczesny, chest pain: he comes out in tears in the 44th minute in Juve-Sporting
Szczesny, chest pain: he comes out in tears in the 44th minute in Juve-Sporting

Szczesny, chest pain: he comes out in tears in the 44th minute in Juve-Sporting

In the 41st minute of the first half, the Polish goalkeeper brought his hand up to his heart, visibly in pain. The first checks ruled out serious problems

From the 44th minute of the first half, Perin was on the pitch. The reason? Szczesny, starting player and author of two great saves on Coates in the scrum and Gonçalves, had brought his left hand to his chest in the 41st minute, asking Danilo to make a clearance for him. The frightened expression, Locatelli who immediately approaches, holding a hand on his shoulder. But it is immediately clear that something is wrong, even Milik signals to the bench to prepare the replacement.

They are moments of concern, but also confused: the goalkeeper stopped suddenly, for no apparent reason. The version according to which the Pole felt a pain in his chest then bounced off the sidelines, but it is too early to hypothesize a cause. The intervention of the doctors on the pitch confirmed the need to replace the goalkeeper, who went out walking but in tears, evidently frightened by the episode. As he left, both Allegri and Bonucci accosted him, with whom he exchanged a few words. At half-time the first unofficial news arrived: the goalkeeper would have felt palpitations, tachycardia and shortness of breath. However, the first checks at the Allianz infirmary ruled out problems, as Juve also communicated, new more in-depth tests will be carried out tomorrow.

April 13, 2023

