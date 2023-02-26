american rapper Fahim Najma Rasheedbetter known as T-Painhas announced “On Top Of The Covers”a new album in which he will cover Black Sabbath, Sam Cooke, Journey, Dr.Hook, Sam Smith, Chris Stapleton y Frank Sinatra.

Fans of the autotune-loving artist T-Pain will be surprised by the crossover between the performer and classic rock, a combination that no one expected to find in “On Top Of The Covers”. In this new seven-track project, which will see the light March 17 With Nappy Boy Entertainment, the American will perform Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” and “Don’t Stop Believin’”, along with other popular songs by Sam Cooke, Dr.Hook, Sam Smith, Chris Stapleton and Frank Sinatra.

About the album, T-Pain comments: “This cover album has been years in the making. I started recording it right after winning The Masked Singer (2019). It was put on hold for a while, but now that I’m independent, I can do whatever I want through Nappy Boy Entertainment and this is something I’ve really liked for a long time. These songs are not what you expect when you hear that T-Pain is doing a cover album and that’s what I think is great.”