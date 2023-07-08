Home » T-shirts with the image of the killer boy from Vladislav Ribnikar school are for sale | Info
Source: Kurir/Petar Aleksić

On a well-known internet platform for the sale of souvenirs, T-shirts with the image of a boy-murderer (13) who is suspected of the massacre at the Elementary School “Vladislav Ribnikar” are being sold. To remind you, he is suspected of murdering ten people, nine students and a school guard.

The well-known platform for souvenirs released T-shirts with the image of the killer boy, which are worn by smiling models and cost about twenty euros. When the drop didn’t hit me! I thought someone was making an inappropriate joke. Please, can someone do something? The sale of these shirts must be banned! It’s all thanks to foreign YouTubers, from Malaysia, Indonesia… They upload fake videos of the boy and sad stories about him, and they don’t know anything about the case, only what they collected from the internet and thus create a fake image. If it weren’t for them, no one would make or sell these shirts. People, foreigners, may even buy without even knowing who the person on the shirt is and what terrible crime he committed“, said one woman who visits this site.

The site is registered in Morocco. On a popular site for sales, when the name of a boy from Vračar is typed into the search, t-shirts with his image appear. T-shirts for men and women, long and short sleeves, come in all colors and sizes. In the middle of the t-shirt is a large picture of a killer boy with black flora over his eyes, and the website states that the customer can choose whether he wants the picture to be on the front or on the back.

T-shirts with the image of a boy-killer Source: Screenshot

The price of the classic short-sleeve shirt is $16.29, while the price of the long-sleeve shirt is $24.59. There are also more expensive versions, one is a training shirt and costs 28 dollars, and the other is a long shirt and its price is 29 dollars per piece. The website states that this scandalous product can be delivered to customers in Serbia, and the delivery time is ten days.


T-SHIRTS FOR SALE WITH THE IMAGE OF A KILLER BOY (13) FROM THE POND?! Monstrous act, citizens demand URGENT removal! (PHOTO)

BONUS VIDEO:

00:23 Arrest of the boy who shot in Vladislav Ribnikar elementary school Source: Kurir

Source: Courier

(MONDO/Kurir)

