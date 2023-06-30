Tabaski festival: from the ritual to the factual – Courriers Sud

The sacrifice of the prophet Abraham, called Eid el-Ahda or Tabaski in West Africa, is celebrated around the world. In Senegal, the ritual is strongly colored by traditions with an excessive propensity for prodigality.

The foundations of the ritual

« O my son, I see in my dream that I am cutting your throat. What do you think ? »

“Father,” replied the son, “do what you are commanded. You will find me, God willing, among those who support [l’épreuve] » (Cor. 37 : 102).

Abraham received from his lord the order to immolate his son Ishmael. Imams and scholars like to recall that the father, the child and the mother all admire the ordeal with a good heart. They complied with the divine prescription, the only source of salvation for the believer.

Credit: istock

Now, while Abraham was carrying out the burnt offering on Mount Moriah, God cast down a ram from paradise in exchange. The patriarch received the graces of his Lord, he and his own. Better still, the memory of Abraham’s sacrifice became part of the rites and traditions of many communities of believers throughout the world.

READ ALSO Senegal in a turbulent zone: temporality and prospective

The teachings

Obedience to God and his precepts is the key teaching of the memory of the patriarch. This rare virtue today includes the obedience of the child to its parents and of the wife to her husband. It gives full meaning to authority in modern societies which are fundamentally based on individual freedom.

In the Quran, Satan is banished for rebelling from divine commendation. He refused to bow down to Adam as God had commanded the angels. Since then, Lucifer has become the general of armies of all the cohorts of men, women and jinns in rebellion against the divine precepts and recommendations. In several verses of the Quran, the fire of hell is promised to them in all its hideousness:

“And when We asked the Angels to prostrate themselves before Adam, they prostrated themselves except Iblis who refused, was puffed up and was among the infidels. » (Cor. 2 :107)

Finally, we will remember that Abraham’s sacrifice is for and not against life. If indeed God Most High has rushed the Angel from Heaven to bring the substitute ram and save the child from death. In other denominations, Christian in particular, the Lamb is none other than Jesus, son of Mary, whose coming to earth is synonymous with love and redemption. This means that the ritual is a strong choice for life in a world where man strives more to destroy than to serve.

Credit: freepik

A sour party

Strictly speaking, the reference to faith and the virtues that flow from it during this feast is for many the least concern, despite what the sermons and reminders of imams and preachers say. ” Tabaski sacred sweet“, we say in the language of the country to refer to worship, more to feasting. Which refers to fat mutton, clothing, hairstyles, purchases of furniture and other expenses for young and old.

This is where the headache comes from for fathers who only sleep with one eye open at the approach of each Tabaski holiday. Although the good ladies and kids make it a point of honor to be served with quality in the pageantry. Preferably the fabric diesner“, very popular for making pretty models of clothes with local designers.

READ ALSO a dawn

Next comes the ram; first we should say. The equine must meet these requirements. He must be at least a little over a year old and present no infirmity. In the absence of a sheep, it is recommended to sacrifice a goat. It is useful to remember that the believer is exempted from the rite if he finds himself unable to acquire a beast. But no, you burst your piggy bank and go into debt as much as possible to satisfy your family. By the times of exponential rise in food and mutton prices in particular, the Tabaski would be tantamount to a full and proper beating for quite a few goorgoorlou. In the Wolof language, the term includes all Senegalese of modest means who pull the Devil’s tail to make ends meet.

A notorious crisis of values

The great concern of scholars and religious is the reversal of the values ​​characteristic of our time. In Senegal, the “family of ducks” metaphor refers to a sad reality. She insinuates that it is the little ones who run society and not the adults. The authorities and heads of families who take pleasure in this new deal have less conflictual relationships with young people. The result of this state of affairs is no more brilliant; it is disastrous in many ways.

The sacrifice of Abraham 2.0 would refer to a son and a mother who rebel against the authority of the father and of God. Surely also to a community that would gang up against the holy man treated as mad, quickly apprehended and imprisoned.

Disobedience in vogue will bring us a lot of waste in recent days: ransacked universities, burned streets, vandalized public property, wounded and dead. And not only: there is this dark tomorrow which is so scary because the little ones are obviously in a perspective of chaos.

Credit: Leo Corea, AP

What remains of the legacy of the Prophet Abraham and his people two thousand years before our era there on the heights of Mount Moriah?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

