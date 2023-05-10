“Tabi”: facets of fantastic stories.

The reading of dreamy stories, in which the various characters experience training adventures, whose psychological component is the main element, even if it is not intrusive but remains absolutely hidden between the pages excellently designed by the mangaka Aki Irie.

“Tabi”, published by J-Pop is a collection of fantastic countries in which the protagonists move, through funny stories, others moving, others still singular that lead the reader to immerse himself in a series of captivating, intense and detailed traits that make all pleasant.

A manga that showcases the author’s versatility, the drawings that could very well be paintings, manages to make the script in its simplicity, a concentrate of strong emotional impact, as one cannot be fascinated. To understand the fullness of this collection, you have to read them and you will see that you will get lost within these tables.

