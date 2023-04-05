Russian President Vladimir Putin announced over the weekend that he had reached an agreement with Belarus to place non-strategic nuclear weapons in Belarus by July. Wang Zhisheng, secretary-general of the Taiwan Asia-Pacific Elite Exchange Association, told Voice of Hope today (No. 3): Putin wants to use war to force talks.

The 14-month-long Russo-Ukrainian war has shown no signs of easing. Russian Ambassador to Belarus Gryzlov said on the 2nd that Moscow’s tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed near the border between Belarus and its NATO neighbors. The British Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence briefing last Saturday (April 1) that Russia’s winter offensive had failed, and the United Nations High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu warned at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council last Friday that “the risk of using nuclear weapons has already It has reached a new high since the Cold War.” Wang Zhisheng, secretary-general of the Taiwan Asia-Pacific Elite Exchange Association, said in an interview with Voice of Hope today (No. 3) that Russia announced that it would deploy so-called small-yield tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. It is the other border countries of NATO. This is Russia’s biggest nuclear move since the Cold War, and it is also Putin’s attempt to elevate this confrontation to the level of nuclear weapons and turn it into a nuclear deterrent. Wang Zhisheng said:

[Original Sound]: “Russia is basically in a dilemma. Through the deployment of this tactical nuclear weapon, on the one hand, it will further intimidate and hope that Western countries will cut off aid to Ukraine. Large-scale war. Of course, through the deployment of such tactical nuclear weapons, war is used to force talks or peace. When a war develops to the point where nuclear powers have to use tactical nuclear weapons to threaten and confront, Indeed, I think this kind of nuclear threat in the world has reached its peak after the Cold War, and this is actually the main reason why everyone is cautious and fearful.”

Russia, on the other hand, took over the presidency in April despite Ukraine urging other members of the UN Security Council to intervene. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized this as absurd, indicating that the authority and credibility of the United Nations have been completely bankrupt, and global institutions including the Security Council should be comprehensively reformed. Last week, the UN Secretary-General’s spokesperson was even angered by the question “whether China is running the UN” and hurriedly ended the press conference. Wang Zhisheng said: Because the United Nations Security Council has designed a system of absolute veto power, when the aggressor country is Russia or China, a permanent member of the Security Council, and a country with veto power, who will stop him from launching a war? However, Wang Zhisheng also said in “Original Sound”: “In fact, we can see that Western countries headed by the United States jump out of the framework of the United Nations and integrate the entire international financial system. For example, the economic sanctions against Russia are carried out through the entire The pressure of public opinion in the world has forced countries like China to dare not blatantly support Russia. Of course, with the era of globalization, these practices can be alleviated to a certain extent. The permanent member of the Security Council I just mentioned Negative effects brought about by the veto power of the United States.”

