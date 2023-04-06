Home World Tadić conflict with Kokču | Sport
A Serbian at the biggest derby in the Netherlands under fierce accusations, and here’s what happened!

A completely chaotic derby was played by Feyenoord and Ajax in the semi-finals of the Dutch Cup, and the guests’ captain Dušan Tadić found himself under the attack of harsh and it works – but unfounded criticism during the second half. At one point, he got into a conflict with Feyenoord captain Orkun Kokču, with whom he had unpleasant situations before. In his gesture of “eating” and pointing to the grass, some people noticed “racism” and connected that gesture with Ramadan and the religion of the Feyenoord leader, but it seems that Tadić’s move had nothing to do with that.

Just before he fought and argued with the Serbian ace, the Turk was falling on the field, and then immediately stood up and argued with the Ajax captain. With a sarcastic smile, the leader of “Kopljanik” pointed out to him after the match was stopped because his teammate Davi Klassen was hit in the head from the stands and bled to death. In those moments, Kokču suddenly got up from the field, and Tadić noticed it, like everyone else.

Given that Feyenoord is eight points ahead of second-placed Ajax in the championship, tonight’s derby in the semi-finals of the Cup was also of great importance. Tadić’s “spearmen” did not allow their biggest rival to play in the final for the “double crown”, and Tadić has a huge credit for that, because he scored a goal for a 1:0 lead in the 15th minute. Feyenoord managed to answer that, but then Klaassen made the final 1:2 in the 51st minute.

After several interruptions, bloody heads and complete chaos, Dušan was still the one who rejoiced with his team. And that is why he will play in the Cup final against PSV. This is what his conflict with Kokču looked like:

