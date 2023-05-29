Tadic scored for Ajax Striker Stefen Berghaus hit a fan | Sport

“Kopljanici” ended the season in the worst possible way, after which they were left without the Champions League!

Dušan Tadić scored on Sunday to give Ajax the lead against Twente, but this visit, as well as the nightmarish season, ended in the worst possible way.

He overturned Twente for a 3:1 victory, after which Ajax remained in third place with 69 points.

Even before the last round, it was clear that Ajax would not qualify for the Champions League, but they kept their place in the qualification for the Europa League only because the fourth-placed AZ Alkmar was also defeated on Sunday, so they will qualify for the Conference League.

The nightmarish season of the “spearers” not only ended with a defeat, but also with a scandal, as striker Stefen Berghaus punched a fan after the game.

Before entering the club bus, the Ajax player got into a “clinch” with the fans who were throwing things at him, and it all culminated when Berghaus hit one of them, so they had to remove him.

The season of Ajax summarized: Steven Berghuis expresses his frustration towards a supporter after Twente – Ajax.#TWEAJApic.twitter.com/gXzcOllV41 — Soccer Ultras (@FootballUltras)May 28, 2023

After everything, the Ajax striker apologized, but also justified, saying that the fans think they can say anything to the players.

“I regret my move, I shouldn’t have done that. After every away game, they curse us in front of the bus, while we sign autographs for those who ask for it. I’m already used to it, but people think they can say anything to us. My reaction doesn’t solve anything, I’m aware of that. It’s not good, we as Ajax players should be an example to others,” Berghaus stated.

His club also reacted very quickly.

“Stefen’s reaction was wrong. He informed coach Heiting about it and immediately apologized. After returning to the Arena we had a conversation with Heiting, Edwin Van der Sar and Sven Mislintat, they wanted to hear his side of the story. The conclusion is that the reaction was wrong, Ajax will not allow it and he will be punished.” stated the club from Amsterdam.