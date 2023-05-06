by gds.it – ​​8 minutes ago

Asd Taekwondo sport academy doesn’t stop anymore. After the podiums and medals achieved at the last Italian red belt championship, the boys and girls of the Palermo sport academy have also conquered Europe: the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Taekwondo, gold medal at the European Championships for the Palermitan karateka Coglitore appeared 8 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it».