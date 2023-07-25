Home » Tafari Campbell, Obama’s personal chef dies: he drowned
Tafari Campbell, Obama's personal chef dies: he drowned

Tafari Campbell, Obama's personal chef dies: he drowned

The personal chef of the former US president, Barack Obama, drowned near the family estate at Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed the body recovered from the Edgartown Great Pond on Monday was from Tafari Campbell, 45, of Dumfries, Virginia. Campbell was employed by the Obamas and was visiting the former president’s estate on Martha’s Vineyard. The Obamas were not in the house at the time of the incident. According to the reconstructions, Campbell was practicing stand up paddling, the sport that consists of paddling standing up on a board, also known as Sup. Another paddleboarder reported that the man had fallen into the water and had not resurfaced, and the police started the search. State officials later said sonar from a boat located the body about 100 feet (30 meters) from shore at a depth of about 8 feet (2.4 meters). Campbell was not wearing a life jacket, police said.

Former President Obama and his wife Michelle they called Campbell “a beloved part of our family.” “When we first met him, he was a talented White House sous chef, creative and passionate about food and his ability to bring people together,” the couple said. In the years since, we’ve gotten to know him as a warm, funny, extraordinarily kind person who has made all of our lives that little bit brighter. That’s why, when we were preparing to leave the White House, we asked Tafari to stay with us, and he generously agreed. He has been a part of our lives ever since and now that he’s gone, our hearts are broken.”

