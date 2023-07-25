Home » Tafari Campbell, the Obama family’s cook for years, was found dead in a lake on Martha’s Vineyard
Tafari Campbell, the Obama family’s cook for years, was found dead in a lake on Martha’s Vineyard

by admin
Tafari Campbell, a 45-year-old man who worked as a cook for former US President Barack Obama’s family, was found dead in a lake near the Obamas’ home on Martha’s Vineyard, an island in Massachusetts. According to local authorities, the search for Campbell began on Sunday after a witness said he saw a person aboard a board da stand up paddle fall into the water and not return to the surface. Campbell was found on Monday a few meters underwater, about 30 meters from the coast.

Campbell had worked as a cook at the White House when Obama was president, until 2016, and then went on to work for the Obama family. He lived in Virginia and was on Martha’s Vineyard for a short stay: the day the Obama family died, he was not on the island. In a statement, Barack and Michelle Obama said Campbell was part of the family and that they were “heartbroken” over his death.

