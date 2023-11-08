Tai Chi as an ally against cognitive decline – breaking latest news

Tai Chi (or Tai ji quan) is a Chinese martial art characterized by the slowness and harmony of movements. It was already known that this discipline promotes relaxation and balance, reducing the risk of falls and improving general health – physical and mental. Now, thanks to a new study published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicineit has been shown that an “enhanced” Tai Chi program, specially prepared by scholars with specific exercises taken from this oriental discipline, can mitigate the risk of dementia in elderly people with mild cognitive or memory decline.

Mild cognitive decline and dementia

Mild cognitive decline, which can be an early symptom of a more serious problem such as dementia, affects 16 to 20 percent of people over age 65. This condition can cause memory and thinking problems and compromise performance of the so-called “dual task”, i.e. the ability to carry out two activities simultaneously – for example speaking and walking or holding objects in the hand – and, consequently, interfere with complex tasks of daily life. Both cognitive decline and decreased ability to perform two tasks simultaneously are associated with a higher risk of falls, increased healthcare costs and even mortality.

Current guidelines recommend exercise to preserve cognitive function and mitigate cognitive decline in older adults, but the beneficial effects of Tai Chi on improving this condition were not fully known.

I study

Researchers at the Oregon Research Institute conducted a study on more than three hundred elderly people with mild cognitive deficits or memory problems. Participants were divided into three groups who exercised at home for one hour twice a week (for 24 weeks) and were followed via videoconference to compare the effectiveness of interventions aimed at improving cognitive functions and of the “dual task”. »: the first group practiced standard Tai Chi, the second stretching, another group followed a Tai Chi program aimed at strengthening cognitive abilities, in particular related to movement, balance and directional control. All participants were assessed through various tools such as the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), the difference (expressed as a percentage) between gait speed depending on whether a single task or two activities were assigned, at 24 weeks; subsequently, the researchers used specific diagnostic tests aimed at evaluating cognitive deficits, such as: CDR-SOBC – Clinical Dementia Rating Scale-Sum of Boxes); Trail making test B; DSB-Digit Span Backward and physical performance test.

Results

A score was assigned based on each individual’s abilities and the results were evaluated at 16 and 24 weeks, then six months after the interventions. Well, the elderly who followed the enhanced Tai Chi therapeutic program already after 24 weeks showed, compared to the other interventions – standard Ti Chi and stretching -, significant improvements both on a global cognitive level and in the control of movements, walking and ability to respond to situations such as sudden changes (and falls). The beneficial effects were consolidated 48 weeks after the intervention. According to the researchers, the improvements achieved by the elderly in the group following the enhanced Tai Chi program suggest that it could be adopted to prevent (or slow down) cognitive deterioration in the elderly.

