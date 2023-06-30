Home » Taiwan: 11 Chinese military planes crossed the middle line of the Strait
Eleven Chinese aircrafti have crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, considered a sort of invisible border between the two countries. The Ministry of Defense declares it. An increasingly frequent activity in recent weeks.

A total of 24 Chinese warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, were spotted near Taiwan on Friday morning, the ministry said.

Taiwan, in response, sent planes and ships.

At dinner considers Taiwan part of its territory. Although only fourteen countries recognize it as a sovereign state – of which neither the members of the United Nations Security Council nor the European Union are members – Taipei maintains commercial and diplomatic relations with many countries, first of all United Statesamong the main ones to support the pro-independence demands, which have announced in these hours the vsale of ammunition and spare parts military in Taiwan for 440 million dollars.

This sale, although modest in size, however, comes at a time when Washington and Beijing try to stabilize their stormy relationship. These sales – the State Department said – will help Taiwan “maintain a credible defensive capability”, but “they will not alter the basic military balance in the region”.

