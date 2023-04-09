China simulated targeted bombing of Taiwan in second day of a “total encirclement” exercise scheduled until tomorrow and presented by Beijing as a “serious warning” to the island afterwards the meeting between the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, and the speaker of the US House, Kevin McCarthy. The exercises aim to measure China‘s ability to “take control of the sea, the airspace in order to create total deterrence and encirclement” of Taiwan, Chinese state television explained.

On this second day, Taiwan Defense reported 11 Chinese warships and 70 aircraft around the island. “We are responding” to the Chinese exercises “in a calm and composed manner,” Taipei’s defense ministry said, adding that the planes are fighters and bombers.