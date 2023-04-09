Home World Taiwan, 11 warships and 70 planes around the island: China simulates targeted bombing
World

Taiwan, 11 warships and 70 planes around the island: China simulates targeted bombing

by admin
Taiwan, 11 warships and 70 planes around the island: China simulates targeted bombing

China simulated targeted bombing of Taiwan in second day of a “total encirclement” exercise scheduled until tomorrow and presented by Beijing as a “serious warning” to the island afterwards the meeting between the president of Taiwan, Tsai Ing-wen, and the speaker of the US House, Kevin McCarthy. The exercises aim to measure China‘s ability to “take control of the sea, the airspace in order to create total deterrence and encirclement” of Taiwan, Chinese state television explained.

China-Taiwan tension, the Chinese army surrounds the island for an exercise

news/taiwan_esercitazioni_militari_cinesi_secondo_giorno-395544829/&generation=pageload&responsive=true&gd-facet-webview=false&pm=true&pl_listen=true&el=player_ex_395550515&mode=embed&bcplayer=true”>

On this second day, Taiwan Defense reported 11 Chinese warships and 70 aircraft around the island. “We are responding” to the Chinese exercises “in a calm and composed manner,” Taipei’s defense ministry said, adding that the planes are fighters and bombers.

See also  Coronavirus around the world: in New York, Governor Cuomo's staff hid data of Covid victims in RSA for months

You may also like

Road accident at Zen: two children are seriously...

Last prosecutor at Nuremberg trials dies

Shock during the Easter procession in Lipari, the...

Dalila had an argument with tiktoker Kroatos |...

NBA plejof raspored 2023 | Sport

Inzaghi’s speech to the team: “We’ll score soon,...

Huge smoke spreads from fire in Hamburg, Germany...

Bitter land today, the summary of Sunday 9...

Statements by the coach of Borca after the...

Vlasta Šimenić-Kovač’s car was set on fire in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy