Home » Taiwan 2024 presidential election: Sexual harassment unexpectedly becomes political storm – BBC News 中文
World

Taiwan 2024 presidential election: Sexual harassment unexpectedly becomes political storm – BBC News 中文

by admin
Taiwan 2024 presidential election: Sexual harassment unexpectedly becomes political storm – BBC News 中文

news/240/cpsprodpb/14008/production/_126582918_gettyimages-1051803296-1.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/14008/production/_126582918_gettyimages-1051803296-1.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/14008/production/_126582918_gettyimages-1051803296-1.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/14008/production/_126582918_gettyimages-1051803296-1.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/14008/production/_126582918_gettyimages-1051803296-1.jpg 800w” alt=”台北市” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/14008/production/_126582918_gettyimages-1051803296-1.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/>

image source,Getty Images

“Let’s not just leave it like this, okay? Many things can’t just be left like this. If this is the case, people will die slowly and die!” This is the TV series ” The classic line in “The Man Who Can Choose: The Wave Makers” comes from a female executive of the opposition party telling female grassroots party workers that she is willing to join the latter in complaining about sexual harassment within the party.

After the film was aired on an international streaming platform, it became popular in Taiwan. The aides of major political parties who were insinuated at that time, including Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate Lai Qingde, all posted articles mentioning the success of this film.

But no one thought at the time that this popular series, written by a former political staff member of the Democratic Progressive Party, predicted the tsunami of “sexual harassment” allegations in Taiwan’s political circles (including various parties).

Relevant real-name allegations first appeared within the Democratic Progressive Party, and then a senior media person accused the KMT of sexual harassment on behalf of the Democratic Party. The issue of sexual harassment became an unexpected storm shortly after the start of Taiwan’s presidential election.

You may also like

Japan’s discharge of sewage into the sea enters...

Police violence in Verona: kicks on the head...

swans in the flooded streets – Corriere TV

Review of Rancid’s “Tomorrow Never Comes” album

Blinken’s visit to Saudi Arabia: What does the...

The Romanian Electric Castle festival calls Barcelona tourists

Is Erdogan Changing His Bizarre Economic Policy?

Blinken addresses his AIPAC friends – breaking news

Kherson flooded after damage to the Nova Kakhovka...

Introductory gathering of human fraternity: 30 Nobel laureates...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy