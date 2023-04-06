Listen to the audio version of the article

Taiwan’s defense ministry said in a statement that it had detected a jet and three Chinese military vessels in the waters around the island in the past 24 hours, on the day the president Tsai Ing-wen met the speaker of the American House Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles. The same ministry, late yesterday evening, said that the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong crossed the Bashi Channel and the waters southeast of Taiwan, demonstrating – according to the Beijing media – that it was “completely ready for open sea operations and to safeguard China‘s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The Taiwanese armed forces, the Defense Ministry assured in its note, “have monitored the situation and instructed the air force, navy and land-based missile systems to respond to these activities”.

China threatens answers

After the Tsai-McCarthy meeting, China threatened a “resolute” response against “the gravely mistaken acts of collusion between the United States and Taiwan”, ensuring the adoption of measures “to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity”. According to Beijing, the Taiwan issue is the “first impassable red line” in Sino-American relations.

The Mainland Affairs Council of Taipei, the island’s highest decision-making body on relations with China, has accused Beijing of “obstructing” trade and “intensifying tensions” in the Taiwan Strait with on-site inspections of merchant and passenger ships, in based on the strengthening of patrols in the waters that separate the two sides without providing further details. “This is a clear violation of the Strait Navigation Agreement and maritime practice which will have a serious negative impact on normal cross-strait traffic,” the Council said in a statement.

McCarthy, regarding the meeting with the Taiwanese president, reassured Tsai that ties with the US are strong, underlining the importance of bilateral relations for economic freedom, peace and stability in the region. Neither leader mentioned China in joint public remarks, even though the Los Angeles talks posed a new challenge in already strained relations between Washington and Beijing.