The Ministry of Defense of Taiwan, in a statement, communicated the detection of a jet and three Chinese military ships in the waters around the island in the last 24 hours, on the day on which President Tsai Ing-wen met with the US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The same ministry, late yesterday evening, said that the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong crossed the Bashi Channel and the waters southeast of Taiwan, demonstrating – according to the Beijing media – that it was “completely ready for open sea operations and to safeguard China‘s national sovereignty and territorial integrity”