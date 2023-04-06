Home World Taiwan, a jet and 3 Chinese naval vessels around the island
World

Taiwan, a jet and 3 Chinese naval vessels around the island

by admin
Taiwan, a jet and 3 Chinese naval vessels around the island

The Ministry of Defense of Taiwan, in a statement, communicated the detection of a jet and three Chinese military ships in the waters around the island in the last 24 hours, on the day on which President Tsai Ing-wen met with the US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The same ministry, late yesterday evening, said that the Chinese aircraft carrier Shandong crossed the Bashi Channel and the waters southeast of Taiwan, demonstrating – according to the Beijing media – that it was “completely ready for open sea operations and to safeguard China‘s national sovereignty and territorial integrity”

See also  Iran, passenger train derails: at least 13 dead and 50 injured

You may also like

INFRASTRUCTURE LOMBARDY / The new SP300 Lainate-Rho opened...

Did Dušan Tadić racially insult a Turk |...

Jerusalem, images of the Israeli police raid on...

THE WORLD OF TRANSPORT / LetExpo special in...

Russia organizes UN meeting on deported children, protests...

Trump, the trial could cost him the 2024...

Milorad Dodik People’s Front Jelena Trivić | Info

“We will not isolate ourselves.” Kiev opens to...

Palermo, 248 grams of “grass” in the backpack:...

Melania Trump Donald Trump: it’s divorce. He cheated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy