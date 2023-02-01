Listen to the audio version of the article

Taiwan has scrambled fighter jets, alerted its Navy and activated missile systems in response to operations by 34 Chinese military aircraft and 9 warships detected in its vicinity, which are part of Beijing’s strategy to disturb and intimidate Taiwan. ‘island. On Tuesday, 20 Chinese planes crossed the centerline of the Taiwan Strait, which has long been an unofficial buffer zone between the two sides, which split in civil war in 1949, according to Taiwan’s defense ministry.

Pressure from Beijing increases

The large-scale Chinese deployment comes as Beijing steps up pressure on Taiwan. In a memo last month, US Air Force General Mike Minihan instructed officers to prepare for a US-China conflict over Taiwan in 2025. As head of the Air Mobility Command, Minihan has in-depth knowledge of the forces Chinese armies and his personal remarks echo US calls for greater preparedness.

Stoltenberg, China is a threat not only to Asia

China‘s growing assertiveness and its cooperation with Russia pose a threat not only to Asia but also to Europe. This was stated by the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, who asked for stronger cooperation and more “friends” for NATO in the Indo-Pacific region. “The fact that Russia and China are getting closer and the significant Chinese investments and new advanced military capabilities underline that China poses a threat, a challenge even for NATO allies,” Stoltenberg said speaking at Keio University in Tokyo. adding that “security is not regional but global”.

China, the US put an end to the obsession with containing us

China calls on the United States to put an end to “the obsession with containing Beijing” on the eve of next week’s visit by Antony Blinken. “The United States should stop this obsession”, reads an editorial published today by the People’s Daily, which underlines that the two countries “have had differences and disputes in the past, they have them in the present and they will have them in the future, but this must not be an obstacle to the development of bilateral relations”. Washington is then cautioned not to adopt “a blindly anti-China approach” and urged to find “common ground” from which both sides can address the global economic recovery, climate change and geopolitical issues. And the requests that Xi Jinping has repeatedly made are repeated, such as that of “avoiding a Cold War between the parties, avoiding supporting Taiwan’s independence and working with allies for measures against the country”.