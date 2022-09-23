Home World Taiwan adds 42,470 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia – rolling – CGTN
World

Taiwan adds 42,470 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia – rolling – CGTN

by admin

Original title: Taiwan added 42,470 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia

Xinhua News Agency, Taipei, September 22 (Reporter Yue Xitong and Qi Xianghui) The Taiwan Epidemic Command Center announced on the 22nd that there were 42,470 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, including 42,212 local cases and 258 imported cases. 59 deaths were added.

The command center stated that the new local cases were 19,300 males, 22,886 females, and 26 under investigation, aged between under 5 years old and over 90 years old.

The command center said that the new deaths that day were 33 males and 26 females, aged between their 30s and 90s, and 49 of them had not received more than 3 doses of the new crown vaccine. There were 275 new cases of moderate and severe cases on the same day.

The command center announced that since 0:00 on September 29, the total number of people entering the country will be increased to 60,000 per week, and the PCR test of saliva upon entry will be cancelled, and the “3+4” quarantine measures will be maintained after entry (3-day home quarantine and 4 self-prevention).

Statistics show that as of now, there have been 6,132,794 confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Taiwan, including 6,099,615 local cases.

See also  Analysis: Li Zhanshu's visit to Russia and other countries releases four major signals | Xi Jinping | Epoch Times

You may also like

Photo: American and Russian astronauts travel to the...

The latest Russian defeats behind the liberation of...

On September 22, Zhejiang added 22 new asymptomatic...

U.S. Navy’s largest stealth destroyer deploys 7th Fleet...

Moscow isolated to the United Nations. China and...

“A million conscripts at the front”. Anger after...

Ukraine Russia, news on the war today 23...

The New York State Attorney General sues the...

More than 250,000 people line up to pay...

[News Highlights]Is 60% of China’s flights cancelled? |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy