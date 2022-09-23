Original title: Taiwan added 42,470 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia

Xinhua News Agency, Taipei, September 22 (Reporter Yue Xitong and Qi Xianghui) The Taiwan Epidemic Command Center announced on the 22nd that there were 42,470 new confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia, including 42,212 local cases and 258 imported cases. 59 deaths were added.

The command center stated that the new local cases were 19,300 males, 22,886 females, and 26 under investigation, aged between under 5 years old and over 90 years old.

The command center said that the new deaths that day were 33 males and 26 females, aged between their 30s and 90s, and 49 of them had not received more than 3 doses of the new crown vaccine. There were 275 new cases of moderate and severe cases on the same day.

The command center announced that since 0:00 on September 29, the total number of people entering the country will be increased to 60,000 per week, and the PCR test of saliva upon entry will be cancelled, and the “3+4” quarantine measures will be maintained after entry (3-day home quarantine and 4 self-prevention).

Statistics show that as of now, there have been 6,132,794 confirmed cases of new coronary pneumonia in Taiwan, including 6,099,615 local cases.