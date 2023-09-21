Taiwan and Hong Kong Infiltrated by Cryptocurrency Scam: Greenstone Exchange (JPEX) Investigation Underway

Cryptocurrency trading platform Greenstone Exchange (JPEX) has sparked controversy in Hong Kong after depositors reported being unable to withdraw their funds. This development has led to a joint investigation by securities regulatory authorities and the police, and has the potential to impact Taiwan as well. Law enforcement officials have stated that over 2,000 people have reported being victims of this alleged fraud, which involves approximately HK$1.3 billion (US$166 million). So far, 11 suspects have been arrested, including several internet celebrities.

JPEX has claimed to have obtained financial licenses from the US, Canada, and Australia, but the securities regulatory authorities have publicly stated that the platform does not have a license. JPEX has countered these claims, accusing the relevant Hong Kong SAR government departments of defamation and asserting that it will continue its operations. Digital economy experts have pointed out that existing search methods used by law enforcement may not be effective in preventing the operation of illegal virtual financial platforms. They argue that current regulations are insufficient to protect depositors from financial losses.

The JPEX case has been dubbed by some Hong Kong media outlets as the “largest financial fraud case in history.” However, when including other fundraising frauds, the corruption and fraud committed by the Jianing Group in the 1980s involving Hong Kong and Malaysia surpasses it, with the Independent Commission Against Corruption spending 17 years investigating the case and an estimated total amount of HK$6.6 billion.

The JPEX incident began to unfold when users reported being unable to withdraw their funds. The platform had launched an extensive advertising campaign in Hong Kong, using physical ads and online promotions by internet celebrities and entertainers. The situation escalated when JPEX was included on the list of unlicensed companies and suspicious websites by the Securities and Futures Commission. Eventually, JPEX announced that it had to adjust its business practices in response to the regulatory commission’s statement, which led to further outcry from users.

As a result of these developments, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority has issued a warning to the public to be cautious about virtual asset institutions claiming to be “banks” or offering products labeled as “deposits.” The Securities Regulatory Commission has referred the JPEX incident to the police, suspecting it may involve fraud. In response, JPEX claimed that its funds had been locked by a third party and subsequently removed all transactions from its financial management page. The Hong Kong Police’s Commercial Crime Bureau has since taken action, arresting eight individuals, including internet celebrities involved in promoting JPEX.

The police and securities regulatory authorities held a joint press conference to provide updates on the investigation. The JPEX incident has raised concerns about the efficacy of current regulations and the need for stronger measures to protect investors from fraudulent virtual asset platforms.

