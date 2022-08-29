Source title: Taiwan authorities set up a new department, public opinion worries that the DPP will add tools to fight against dissent, and the consequences will be “terrifying”

China News Service, Taipei, August 29. The Taiwan authorities’ “Digital Development Department” (Digital Development and Digital Development) was recently established, with an annual budget of over 20 billion yuan (NTD, the same below). The DPP’s move has aroused public concern on the island, and the new institution may become a new tool for the authorities to crack down on dissidents. Since the DPP came to power in 2016, it can be said that the DPP has continued to use tricks to deal with those with different opinions. It has raised the net army to smear it, abused judicial purging, and inclined resources to win over. The island is full of chills and a chill. The political position of Taiwan’s “Communications and Communications Commission” (NCC), which was originally a neutral institution, has gradually been “greened”. According to Taiwan media reports such as China Times News, Lianhe News, Central News Agency, etc., under the pressure of public opinion, which was almost overwhelmingly opposed by Taiwanese society, the DPP authorities had to “step on the brakes”, but it was difficult to extinguish the public’s anger over the law. . Now, the “Digital Development Department” has been questioned as soon as it debuted, and public opinion is worried that it will bring “more terrifying” consequences. The Central News Agency quoted a relevant person to introduce that the main task of the “Digital Development Department” is to “promote innovation and reform of Taiwan’s digital policy”. The editorial room of the “China Times” column on the 28th pointed out that the outside world is worried that the newly established department may become a tool for the DPP authorities to crack down on dissidents. The draft of the “Digital Intermediary Service Law” is to suppress freedom of speech in its core; the “Digital Development Department” on the surface is to promote digital development, but there are too many contracted personnel, and there is a suspicion of green camp “private network army”. In the 2023 general budget passed by the DPP authorities on the 25th, the new department has compiled a budget of over 20 billion yuan. Some netizens commented on the relevant news: “People’s fat and people’s cream is 20 billion”, “It’s really too bad, people’s tax money is spent like this”, “Empty Taiwan, spare no effort”. The island’s media person Wang Lisha wrote an article saying that it is really shocking to compile such a large budget all of a sudden. It is necessary for the Taiwan administration to explain clearly to the public whether the department is really going to digitize its funds, or whether it is only in the name of digital development and has other plans behind it. The “Multiverse Section” under the “Digital Development Department” also made the outside world wonder about its function, and some netizens commented “I only know that it will cost a lot of money.” See also "Trump defrauded the United States": the investigation commission on the assault on the Capitol accuses the former president The person in charge of the new department is concurrently held by the Taiwan administrative authority’s “government councilor” Tang Feng, who is considered to be the long-term “navy leader” of the DPP authorities. Tang Feng pointed out that about 300 of the nearly 600 posts will be hired by contract. Some commentators said that this “extremely loose” employment method has led to the question of “leaving a broad space for private appointments”. Cai Biru, a public opinion representative from the Taiwan People’s Party, said on a social platform that half of a public agency is a contract employee. Does it increase the space for private exchanges? Or paving the way for your own people? Another article in “China Times” also mentioned that there are no standards for hiring personnel. Tang Feng even stated that he only asked about “combat strength” and not about education and qualifications, so there is a hidden worry about the upper and lower hands. How can we prevent the original secret work? The net army mesa? When it comes to potential crises in the future, the above-mentioned article believes that one of them is that the Green Camp Internet Army has been laundered and obtained a large number of personnel. In recent years, the DPP has been hiding in Tibet for the purpose of raising the net army, lest it appear, and now has a “Digital Development Department” to carry out business. Is the net army legal and more reckless? Yang Yongnian, a professor at the Department of Political Science at National Cheng Kung University, wrote in the “United Daily News” on the 29th, saying that while the “1450” (referring to the Democratic Progressive Party’s Internet Army) is still in doubt, the establishment of the new department may lead to outsiders. entry” concerns. In the past few years, many politicians on the island have had a deep sense of terror about “1450”. If the cyber army is linked to the new department, the consequences may be “more terrifying”. (Finish) See also Thousands of people swim and kayak in the sea to protest on the second day of the G7 summit-Xinhua English.news.cn

China News Service, Taipei, August 29. The Taiwan authorities’ “Digital Development Department” (Digital Development and Digital Development) was recently established, with an annual budget of over 20 billion yuan (NTD, the same below). The DPP’s move has aroused public concern on the island, and the new institution may become a new tool for the authorities to crack down on dissidents.

Since the DPP came to power in 2016, it can be said that the DPP has continued to use tricks to deal with those with different opinions. It has raised the net army to smear it, abused judicial purging, and inclined resources to win over. The island is full of chills and a chill. The political position of Taiwan’s “Communications and Communications Commission” (NCC), which was originally a neutral institution, has gradually been “greened”.

According to Taiwan media reports such as China Times News, Lianhe News, Central News Agency, etc., under the pressure of public opinion, which was almost overwhelmingly opposed by Taiwanese society, the DPP authorities had to “step on the brakes”, but it was difficult to extinguish the public’s anger over the law. . Now, the “Digital Development Department” has been questioned as soon as it debuted, and public opinion is worried that it will bring “more terrifying” consequences.

The Central News Agency quoted a relevant person to introduce that the main task of the “Digital Development Department” is to “promote innovation and reform of Taiwan’s digital policy”. The editorial room of the “China Times” column on the 28th pointed out that the outside world is worried that the newly established department may become a tool for the DPP authorities to crack down on dissidents. The draft of the “Digital Intermediary Service Law” is to suppress freedom of speech in its core; the “Digital Development Department” on the surface is to promote digital development, but there are too many contracted personnel, and there is a suspicion of green camp “private network army”.

In the 2023 general budget passed by the DPP authorities on the 25th, the new department has compiled a budget of over 20 billion yuan. Some netizens commented on the relevant news: “People’s fat and people’s cream is 20 billion”, “It’s really too bad, people’s tax money is spent like this”, “Empty Taiwan, spare no effort”.

The island’s media person Wang Lisha wrote an article saying that it is really shocking to compile such a large budget all of a sudden. It is necessary for the Taiwan administration to explain clearly to the public whether the department is really going to digitize its funds, or whether it is only in the name of digital development and has other plans behind it. The “Multiverse Section” under the “Digital Development Department” also made the outside world wonder about its function, and some netizens commented “I only know that it will cost a lot of money.”

The person in charge of the new department is concurrently held by the Taiwan administrative authority’s “government councilor” Tang Feng, who is considered to be the long-term “navy leader” of the DPP authorities. Tang Feng pointed out that about 300 of the nearly 600 posts will be hired by contract.

Some commentators said that this “extremely loose” employment method has led to the question of “leaving a broad space for private appointments”. Cai Biru, a public opinion representative from the Taiwan People’s Party, said on a social platform that half of a public agency is a contract employee. Does it increase the space for private exchanges? Or paving the way for your own people? Another article in “China Times” also mentioned that there are no standards for hiring personnel. Tang Feng even stated that he only asked about “combat strength” and not about education and qualifications, so there is a hidden worry about the upper and lower hands. How can we prevent the original secret work? The net army mesa?

When it comes to potential crises in the future, the above-mentioned article believes that one of them is that the Green Camp Internet Army has been laundered and obtained a large number of personnel. In recent years, the DPP has been hiding in Tibet for the purpose of raising the net army, lest it appear, and now has a “Digital Development Department” to carry out business. Is the net army legal and more reckless?

Yang Yongnian, a professor at the Department of Political Science at National Cheng Kung University, wrote in the “United Daily News” on the 29th, saying that while the “1450” (referring to the Democratic Progressive Party’s Internet Army) is still in doubt, the establishment of the new department may lead to outsiders. entry” concerns. In the past few years, many politicians on the island have had a deep sense of terror about “1450”. If the cyber army is linked to the new department, the consequences may be “more terrifying”. (Finish)